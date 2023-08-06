Phuket rids beaches of oil slicks

Officials of Sirinat National Park in Phuket work with local authorities and residents to clean up oil slick and tar balls from a beach on Saturday. Oil slicks have been spotted on beaches in Phangnga and Phuket since Friday. Oil slicks affect marine life, such as this sea turtle found on a beach in Phuket. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: Local authorities and residents were working to remove oil slicks and tar balls from four beaches in Sirinat National Park in Thalang district.

National park chief Sorasak Rananan said he was alerted by the station chief of Layan Beach on Friday about the presence of oil slicks and tar balls along Nai Yang, Mai Khao, Nai Thon and Layan beaches on the northwest of the island.

He said hotel staff from Angsana Laguna Hotel spotted a sea turtle hatchling covered in crude oil on Bang Tao Beach. Officials from the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Centre were sent to help the turtle, he said.

He said the removal of the oil slicks continued until yesterday, with the help of park officials, lifeguards and residents. The national park has warned tourists against coming to the four beaches, he said.

Capt Krit Kluebmat, deputy director of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) in Phuket, said the oil slicks -- which may be diesel fuel -- were also spotted around Khok Kloi in Phangnga, north of Phuket.

He said he has instructed the Phuket Marine Office to inspect maritime route data between Phangnga and Phuket over the past seven days to identify who dumped the oil.

A complaint will also be filed with Sakhu Police to track down the wrongdoers, he said.

Capt Pichet Songtan, director of Thai-MECC Region 3's Public Affairs Division, said units were deployed to the four beaches to remove the oil slicks and collect samples for a lab test to determine the type of oil.

The results are expected within seven days, he said.

He urged tourists to be aware of the oil slicks spotted on the beaches, stretching many kilometres from tambon Khuekkhak in Takua Pa district of Phangnga to Patong Beach in Phuket.

The Royal Thai Navy sent a helicopter to find signs of oil on the water's surface but there wasn't any, he said.

Adul Raluekmun, a boat inspector with the Phuket Marine Office, said a lab test will help identify the type of boat travelling on the route.

Those found guilty of violating Section 119 of the law on boat navigation in Thai waters by polluting the environment and obstructing boat navigation face a sentence of up to three years in jail and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht.