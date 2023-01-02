Car bomb in Narathiwat
Thailand
General

Car bomb in Narathiwat

PUBLISHED : 6 Aug 2023 at 08:36

WRITER: Waedao Harai

The car is parked before the explosion. The motorcyclist beside it picked up the driver of the car and left the scene a few minutes before the blast in Sungai Kolok district, Narathiwat, at about 8pm on Saturday. (Screenshot)
NARATHIWAT: Authorities closed a vicinity of a car bomb explosion near a police base in Sungai Kolok district pending examination after an explosion on Saturday night. No casualties were reported.

The explosion happened at Orakan intersection near a railway track and the 9313 ad hoc police base at about 8pm.

The bomb was placed in a car that was parked in the rain at the intersection. The driver of the car hurriedly got off the vehicle, rode a motorcycle that was waiting beside the car and left the scene a few minutes before the blast.

After the explosion, authorities found debris of the car in a radius of about 100 metres. Licence plates were among the debris.

Authorities closed the area pending a bomb squad and forensic police's examination.

