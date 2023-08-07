Flooded Nakhon Phanom declared disaster zone

The Mekong river is running high in Nakhon Phanom province after two weeks of steady rain. About 5,000 rai of rice fields has already been flooded. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: All 12 districts of this northeastern border province have been declared a disaster zone, with four main streams flowing into the Mekong river already overflowing and nearly 5,000 rai of farmland inundated.

Provincial governor Wanchai Chanporn said that due to continuous rain over the past two weeks the Mekong river was rising steadily.

On Monday morning, the Mekong river in Muang district was already 9.50 metres deep, only 2m below the spilling point. As a result, water in the four main tributaries - Nam Bang, Nam Oon, Nam Kam and Nam Songkhram - was flowing more slowly into the Mekong river and the backup had overflowed into neighbouring rice fields.



Nearly 5,000 rai had been inundated. That Phanom district was hardest hit, with over 3,500 rai now under water, he said.



The governor has declared all 12 districts of the province a disaster zone because of flooding, which facilitates relief operations and release of budget funds. Officials are examining the damage caused to date and preparing for relief operations and compensation.



People living along the river bank are warned of possible flash flooding as the Mekong river is still rising.