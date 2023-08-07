More charges likely in fatal fireworks explosion case

An aerial view of buildings flattened and damaged by the fireworks explosion in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat on July 29. (Photo: Border Patrol Police Unit 4414)

NARATHIWAT: Warrants may be sought for the arrest of additional suspects in the huge fireworks warehouse explosion that devastated a community in Sungai Kolok district on July 29, the Provincial Police Region 9 chief said on Monday.

Pol Lt Gen Nanthadet Yoinual said Sompong Nakul, 42, and his wife Piyanuch Puengwirawat, 42, the owners of the illegal warehouse that blew up at Ban Muno, surrendered to police after returning from Malaysia on Saturday.

They were charged and were being questioned further at provincial police headquarters. The investigation was continuing, he said, and arrest warrants might also be sought for other suspects in the case.

Twelve people were killed by the explosion, 121 injured and 292 houses damaged, many of them destroyed.

Mr Sompong and his wife have been charged with negligence causing deaths, importing and/or selling fireworks without a permit and violating the Emergency Decree for the Southern region. They could face additional charges, Pol Lt Gen Nanthadet said.

Investigators would take the couple to court on Monday and apply to detain them for a further 12 days. Police would oppose their release on court bail.

Asked about police accused of taking bribes in the cse, he said they were being investigated both for disciplinary and legal action. The investigation was expected to take about a week.

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon and his entourage on Monday visited the community devastated by the explosion.

He thanked the people who had so far donated about 23.24 million baht to help the shocked survivors. He instructed officials to ensure transparency in their use of the money.