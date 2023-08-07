Thai scout leader 'unintentionally' used Korean women's bathroom

Two visitors take photos aainst a backdrop of the campsite for the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea. (Photo: Reuters)

A Thai scout leader accidentally used the Korean women's bathroom during the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea, according to the National Scout Organization of Thailand.

Secretary-general Suthin Kaewphana, also the deputy permanent secretary for education, said on Monday that the leader of a Thai scout squad bathed in the women's room because he did not see a sign designating if for women. It was unintentional. He even sang while bathing.

A Korean scout leader heard a man singing in the woman's bathroom, and called security to the scene, Mr Suthin said.

Jamboree officials questioned the Thai scout leader and he explained how he had accidentally entered the women's bathroom, and they did not take any disciplinary action, Mr Suthin said.

The incident was reported to local Korean police, who detained the Thai official for questioning. Thai embassy officials ensured he was well treated, Mr Suthin said.

When the man involved returns from the jamboree, education offcials will also question him and their finding will be made pubic, he said.

The 25th World Scout Jamboree is being held on a reclaimed area of the Saemangeum estuary tidal flat in southwestern Jeolla province from Aug 1-12.

Mr Suthin said there are 196 participants from Thailand - 98 scouts, 11 scout leaders, 73 scout volunteers and 14 scouting executives.

After the bathroom incident, it was reported that dozens of South Korea scouts decided to withdraw from the jamboree in protest.