Pattaya police tackle street racing by tourists

Chon Buri: Police are stepping up efforts in curbing illegal street racing by a group of Arab tourists on motorbikes following complaints from residents and other visitors in Pattaya.

Pol Col Thanapong Photi, chief of Pattaya City police station, met on Monday with authorities and motorbike rental business operators to discuss measures against the foreign motorbike racers who turn certain sois into race tracks at night, disturb the peace and potentially pose threats to public safety.

Pol Lt Col Arut Sapanont, head of traffic police, said traffic police have been deployed to enforce the laws following the complaints.

Pol Lt Col Arut added that they are also seeking cooperation from motorbike rental businesses in addressing the issue. He said motorbike rental operators have been told to thoroughly check their clients’ passports and driving licenses and keep copies for further examination.

However, he said some tourists without licenses often get someone else to rent the bikes for them.

Pol Lt Col Arut, who on Sunday night led a group of police to enforce the traffic law in Soi 18, said that checkpoints would be set up at locations where the motorbike riders are known to gather for illegal activities.

When making arrests, police will issue two separate tickets, he said.

One is against motorbike riders who face charges ranging from not wearing helmets, driving without a valid license, and using vehicles with unauthorised modifications such as loud exhaust pipes.

The other is for the seizure of the motorbikes used in the illegal street racing, with the motorbike rental businesses or motorbike owners being liable for a 2,000-baht fine, he said.

The illegal street racing by Arab tourists drew wide attention when residents in Soi Yensabai in South Pattaya alerted police to their gathering in the early hours of July 31.

When police responded to the call, they found a group of Arab motorbike riders converging in the area and blocking the way. Police told them to disperse and confiscated 15 motorbikes for blocking traffic when they ignored the warning.

Staff from a hotel in the area said several guests had moved out because they could not stand the loud noise, while a resident also called on the police to act against motorbike rental businesses.