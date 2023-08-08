Man cuffed after abuse goes viral

Weerayut: Has long criminal history

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of drugging and sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl after a viral post on Facebook indicated that he had abducted the girl, police said on Monday.

Weerayut Saenchai was nabbed by officers from the Investigation Division of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (IDMB) at Wang Lang Market in Bangkok Noi district of Bangkok on Sunday.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradet Thammasuthee, the IDMB commander, said on Monday at a press conference that Weerayut had started dating his ex-girlfriend, 30, in 2019, who had a daughter, then 8, from her previous relationship.

Mr Weerayut's abuse of the girl started when she was around 11 years old. In 2022, he broke up with his girlfriend and moved in with her daughter to live as a couple.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradet said the girl had been told to use drugs and sexually exploited by Mr Weerayut. Also, he tried to convince the girl to leave school and her mother for good.

After the arrest, Mr Weerayut confessed that he had forced the girl to take drugs and sleep with him.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradet said that the suspect had had a criminal history of drug use, theft, child abduction and sexual exploitation.

"I would like to apologise to the family of the girl that I have abused. I will not repeat the offence. If police can find other victims to identify me, I will turn myself in to face more charges," said Weerayut.

The IDMB chief added that his team are always available via phone or Facebook chat to deal with reports of child abuse.

"We have our officers on hand 24 hours a day who will rush to review your reports," said Pol Maj Gen Teeradet.