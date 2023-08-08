16-year-old girl busted for pimping minors

Teen in Kamphaeng Phet communicated with clients who scanned QR codes on her Twitter account

Police arrest an accused teenage procurer as she rode a motorcycle to take minors to a hotel in Kamphaeng Phet. (Photo: Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau Facebook)

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday in Kamphaeng Phet province for human trafficking and luring minors to be prostitutes.

The suspect was arrested by a Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) team at a hotel in tambon Nakhon Chum of Muang Kamphaeng Phet district.

The bureau’s Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children (Ticac) unit took up the investigation after the bureau received a report about the suspect from Alliance Anti-Traffic Thailand.

According to the investigation, the girl offered sexual services in Muang Kamphaeng Phet district. Clients interested in the services were required to scan a QR code posted on her Twitter account.

She then sent four pictures of teenage girls ranging from 14 to 16 years old to the prospective client. The client was required to pay 1,100 baht, including a 200-baht deposit and 900 baht for the girl to be paid at the selected hotel.

A CCIB officer posing as a client contacted the suspect, who delivered the girls to the hotel. The suspect was arrested after money changed hands.

The suspect said she was a sex worker who procured others at the request of her clients. She was charged with sex trafficking and child prostitution.