Time to buckle up for taxi passengers

Tourists flag down a taxi at Khao San Road. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Passengers will need to buckle up while riding in a taxi or other public transport vehicles starting from Nov 6, according to the Royal Thai Police.

The announcement, published in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday and signed by national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, cited Section 123/3 of the Land Transportation Act and focused on the requirement for taxi drivers to ensure all passengers wear seatbelts.

The warning may be made verbally, by a sign or signs present and visible inside the vehicle, through an audio recording played inside the vehicle or via other means.

The driver must also inform passengers they must sit in designated seats, as well as never allow more than the legally permitted number of passengers into the vehicle on each trip.

No supplementary seating installed without official permission may be offered to passengers to sit on, either.

No passengers may stand inside a moving vehicle unless there is a designated area for standing.

Also, passengers may not stick any part of their body out of a moving public transport vehicle.

The announcement will take effect 90 days from its publication in the Royal Gazette or on Nov 6.