B34bn Koh Samui bridge project starts public hearings

The Express Authority of Thailand (Exat) on Tuesday kicks off its first public hearing for its plan to build a 20-kilometre bridge linking the mainland to Koh Samui, with construction due to start in 2028. (Photo: Nujaree Rakrun)

The Express Authority of Thailand (Exat) held the first public hearing for its plan to build a 20-kilometre bridge linking the mainland to Koh Samui, with construction due to start in 2028.

According to Exat governor Surachet Laophulsuk, the orientation hearing will be held in three areas that are expected to be impacted by the project: Nakhon Si Thammarat (Tuesday), Surat Thani (Wednesday) and Koh Samui (Thursday).

They were selected as the project will link Koh Samui to either Surat Thani's Don Sak district or Nakhon Si Thammarat's Khanom district.

The hearings focus on the suitability of the project in various dimensions, including engineering, the financial impact, and environmental impact.

A bridge connecting the resort island with the mainland in Don Sak district would provide an overland transportation option in addition to air and ferry links, which are currently the only modes of travel to and from the island.

The bridge is also expected to reduce the time needed to attend to public health emergencies on the island, Mr Surachet said.

The project changed hands from the Rural Roads Department to Exat by the order of the Transport Ministry in July, he added, as the ministry required a sector that had more availability of technology resources and funds.

It is expected to cost around 33.9 billion baht. Some 31.4 billion baht will be invested in construction, with the rest for acquiring land.

An impact study will take 24 months, from this April to October 2025, he said.