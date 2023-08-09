Man charged with sexually molesting schoolgirls

A still from security camera footage shows the suspect, Jirayut Phomhom, 35, walking near a schoolgirl on a foothpath in Bangkok at 7.40am on July 26. He was arrested in Nakhon Pathom on Aug 8 on multiple charges of sexually molesting girl students in Bangkok. (Photo supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

A man accused of sexually molesting seven schoolgirls at different locations in Bangkok last month has been arrested.

Police detained Jirayut Phomhom, alias Jack, 35, in front of a house in tambon Nong Din Daeng in Muang district of Nakhon Pathom on Tuesday, Pol Maj Gen Theeradet Thamsuthee, investigation chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said on Wednesday.

Mr Jirayut was wanted on four arrest warrants, issued by the Criminal Court, the Bangkok South Criminal Court and Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Kwaeng Court on charges of molesting girls aged 15 years or less and related offences.

Police launched a hunt for the suspect following complaints alleging he had molested girls on their way to schools in Nang Loeng, Bang Rak, Samran Rat and Pathumwan areas last month. Mr Jirayut was accused of approaching them and then groping their crotches.

He was accused of seven offences. The first was around 6.25am on July 6 behind Rommaneenat public park (in Samran Rat area), and then again about 6.45am and 6.50am on the same day on Nakhon Thai Road (in Bang Rak area), about 7.20am on July 18 in front of a coffee shop at Wan Chart intersection and about 7.41am that day at a bus stop near Wan Chart intersection (in Nang Loeng area), and about 9.15am on July 26 near the gate of Triam Udom Suksa School (in Pathumwan), said Pol Maj Gen Theeradet.

During questioning, Mr Jirayut allegedly admitted to all charges. He said he was consumed by sexual desire when standing near schoolgirls on crowded buses. He allegedly admitted to using his fingers to penetrate the girls' privates before fleeing.

The suspect claimed he was mentally ill and had not received needed medical treatment.

He was handed over to Nang Loeng police for legal action, Pol Maj Gen Theeradet said.