Prayut lauds EECi during inspection

Behind the electric wheel: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha gets behind the steering wheel of an electric car during his tour of the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi), a government flagship policy he hailed as a success in terms of research and innovation, in Rayong on Wednesday. (Photo: Government House)

RAYONG: The first five years of the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) are a success, with considerable levels of research and innovation accomplished, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Gen Prayut, along with Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda, Prime Minister's Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, took a trip to visit the progress of the EECi on Wednesday at Wangchan Valley in Rayong's Wang Chan district.

The EECi is one of the projects under the EEC, with the aim of coming up with a suitable ecosystem for developing new innovations needed for 10 targeted industries nationwide.

Wangchan Valley has served as a hub for the EECi, with the area divided into a Smart Manufacturing Centre (SMC), Innovative Agriculture Smart Greenhouse, Intelligent Operation Centre (IOC), and the Vidyasirimedhi Institute of Science and Technology (Vistec).

Gen Prayut started the trip at the IOC and SMC, a development centre that targets entrepreneurs, developers, researchers and students with the aim of transforming the country into what is being called "Industry 4.0".

He then moved on to Vistec to study its environmental goals, including its net zero carbon emissions policy.

This aligns with the government's vow to reduce emissions by 20% while using a new national energy plan to go net zero by 2065–2070.

Gen Prayut said he appreciated the progress of the EECi in not only sustaining the country's development but also for its ability to produce many new researchers to serve this goal, according to a Government House source.

He also understood that its systematic operations helped to keep the EECi in good shape, and he hoped to see those standards maintained.

"I am glad to see the progress made in the EECi's first five years as well as its sense of environmental responsibility. I want everyone to look forward to what we can do for our future," he said.

He proposed various sectors develop and globalise the centre's innovation as well as start planting 158 species that were recently allowed for general cropping.

This was Gen Prayut's first appearance in Rayong since parting ways with the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party in July.

When asked about this, he dodged the question by saying the trip was "not about politics."