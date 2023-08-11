Officers transferred after gambling raid

Officials seize cash, decks of gambling cards and other gambling paraphernalia during a raid on the 89 CLUB Casino in Muang district of Chiang Mai on Wednesday. Five senior police officers from Chang Phueak police station have been transferred to inactive posts following the raid. (Photo: Panumate Tanraksa)

CHIANG MAI: Five senior police officers from Chang Phueak police station have been transferred to inactive posts for allowing a gambling den to operate under their watch.

The transfer order came after authorities raided the 89 CLUB Casino in the Santitham area of tambon Chang Phueak in Muang district on Wednesday after administrative officials received complaints about it.

Pol Maj Gen Thawatchai Pongwiwattanachai, the Chiang Mai Provincial Police chief, said on Thursday the gambling den's location is under the jurisdiction of Chang Phueak Police, so he ordered the transfer of the five senior officers to inactive posts in the province's main operations centre.

A fact-finding probe has been launched to find out how the casino came to be operating.

The casino has sullied the image of the province, the commander said, adding he has instructed police stations in the province to beef up measures against illegal activities and rein in officers who engage in misconduct.

A source said local administrative officials were informed gambling activities were taking place at two locations -- the 89 CLUB Casino and Phattarawan Snooker Club, both in the Chang Phueak area.

Ronnarong Tipsiri, an inspector attached to the Provincial Administration Department, led his team with Chiang Mai Provincial Administrative officials in raiding the 89 CLUB Casino. His team included more than 40 officers from the Investigation and Legal Affairs Bureau and Territorial Defence Volunteers Bureau.

The two dens offered a variety of gambling activities, such as the Dragon Tiger card game, Hi-Lo, and Baccarat, attracting over 100 gamblers each day.

Wednesday's raid at the 89 CLUB Casino found the building had the capacity to accommodate 300 customers with a single exit. Installed around the building were 11 CCTV cameras monitoring the gamblers' every move.

They were prohibited from using mobile phones on the premises. All phones had to be left at a check-in desk.

During the raid, police officers arrested 104 people, 19 of whom were card dealers and croupiers. They also seized 31 cars, 10 motorbikes, cash and gambling paraphernalia.

All those arrested were taken to Chang Phueak Police Station -- as were the seized items -- where they were charged with being involved in and operating illegal gambling activities.