Foreign nationals arrested at drug party in Bangkok

Police find nine foreign nationals from Malaysia, China, Vietnam and Myanmar inside a house in Bangkok's Saphan Sung district where a drug party is being held. (Capture from a video clip posed on Jung Jing Facebook)

Police conducted a raid on a luxury house in Saphan Sung district of Bangkok on Friday, resulting in the arrest of nine foreign nationals.

Pol Col Siwat Sriwichai, chief of Bang Chan police, led a team of officers to search the house at Life Bangkok Boulevard housing estate in Thab Chang area on Friday afternoon.

During the operation, the team found seven men and two women, all foreign nationals, inside the house, where a drug party was taking place. The suspects were two Malaysian men, five Chinese (three men and two women), one Vietnamese man and a man from Myanmar.

Seized from the house were a quantity of ketamine in a fruit tray, 24 tablets of the so-called "five-five" drugs also known as Erimin 5, a pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition, said police.

The suspects were charged with colluding in having Category 2 drugs and a weapon and ammunition in their possession.

The raid came after police radio centre 191 received a complaint from residents at the housing estate that parties with loud music were often held at this house.

All nine individuals were taken to Bang Chan police station for legal action.