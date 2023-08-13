Tour boat hit, sunk by waterspout, 2 missing

PHETCHABURI: Two tourists went missing after a tour boat was hit by a waterspout and sank in the middle of Bang Ta Boon bay off Ban Laem district on Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported to the 191 police emergency centre at about 5pm.



The boat was suddenly struck by a waterspout while it was taking seven passengers for a sightseeing excursion of the Ban Ta Boon bay.



The vessel sank and the seven passengers went missing.



A rescue unit of the Sawang Sanphet Thammasatan Foundation was despatched for a rescue mission. The rescuers managed to pluck five passengers from the water to safety, but two were still missing.



Sampan Jinping, 63, the boat operator, said the two missing tourists were male, one wearing a Hawaii shirt and the other a black T-shirt and jeans.



A video clip of the tour boat while it was struck by the waterspout was taken by a man who was dining with his family at a restaurant on the shore.



A search continued for the two tourists still missing.