Candid jumbocam: 12 wild elephants bathe in Buri Ram forest

A herd of wild elephants is seen in an image captured by an automatic camera in Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary in Buri Ram's Non Din Daeng district. (Photo supplied)

BURI RAM: Twelve wild elephants were seen roaming in a forest inside Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary in Non Din Daeng district of this northeastern province in video clips taken by automatic cameras installed by wildlife officials.

Somsuan Raksat, chief of the sanctuary, said the videos were captured by the network-centric anti-poaching system (NCAPS) cameras at 6.25pm on Aug 10.



He said the footage, which shows the elephants playing in water and walking past the cameras in the Dong Yai forest, indicates the sanctuary is rich with wildlife and other resources.



Based on the footage, forest rangers and volunteers would be assigned to patrol the area to prevent the elephants straying out of the sanctuary, Mr Somsuan said.