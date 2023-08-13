Russian woman falls to death in Jomtien

CHON BURI: A 32-year-old Russian woman naked from the waist down fell to her death from a seventh-floor condominium room in Sattahip district on Sunday morning.

Local police were informed of the death at about 7am on Sunday. It happened at a condominium building on Soi Na Jomtien 4 Road in tambon Na Jomtien.

The body of the Russian woman was found lying face down in a pool of blood on the ground in front of the condominium building. She was wearing a green T-shirt and a jean jacket, while the lower parts of her body were exposed.

Police assumed she fell from the room of her 30-year-old Russian boyfriend on the seventh floor of the building. In the room, a window next to a bed was found with its curtain open. The boyfriend said the woman had accidentally fallen.

When police arrived, the boyfriend was holding a glass of an alcoholic beverage and appeared uncontrollably drunk. He initially refused to cooperate with police under his state of intoxication.

Police said the room was untidy and strewn with leftover food and drinks, but there were no traces of a struggle.