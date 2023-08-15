Panurat set to become next drugs czar

The Justice Ministry has appointed assistant national police chief, Pol Lt Gen Panurat Lakboonto, as the new secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB).

The appointment was confirmed on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, who said Pol Lt Gen Panurat's experience in narcotics suppression will further the ONCB's goals, said a source.

Pol Lt Gen Panurat will replace Wichai Chaimongkol, who retires at the end of September. The source said Pol Lt Gen Panurat is a friend of Capt Thamanat Prompow, the Palang Pracharath Party secretary-general and former deputy agriculture minister.

Panurat: Named as new ONCB chief

The appointment follows recent comments by deputy Pheu Thai leader Phumtham Wechayachai, who said in a Facebook post that the caretaker government led by Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha should refrain from making high-level appointments as part of the annual reshuffle.

The ONCB secretary-general post is considered one such appointment.

"The caretaker government should follow the mannerly tradition of not getting involved in the reshuffle of high-ranking government officials, which could influence the performance of the next government," he wrote.

Gen Prayut later said the reshuffle is determined by its own timeframe.