Activist targets deputy House speaker over beer post

Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada, right, speaks to reporters, in company with Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat, at the parliament on July 4. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Activist Srisuwan Janya said on Tuesday he is filing complaints against a deputy House speaker from the Move Forward Party over an online post showing the MP with a new craft beer brewed in his home province.

On Sunday Mr Padipat, an MP for Phitsanolok, posted on his Facebook account a picture of himself with a can of beer. He said In the post that it was an interesting product, the first craft beer brewed in Phitsanulok.

Mr Srisuwan said he had already asked House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha to launch an ethics investigation into Deputy House Speaker Padipat Suntiphada.

Mr Srisuwan alleged that in posting the photograph Mr Padipat had violated Section 32 of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Act, which prohibits the advertising of alcoholic beverages.

He said that offence carried a fine of 50,000-200,000 baht and possible imprisonment.

Mr Srisuwan said he would file a similar complaint against Mr Padipat with the National Anti-Corruption Commission. He would also file a complaint against the Pitsanulok MP with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee.

The Move Forward Party has a policy to break the duopoly in the beer market and facilitate the entry of smaller producers and local craft beers.