Ex-monk denies embezzling B182m from Korat temple

Phra Ajarn Khom Abhivaro, who now goes by his layman’s name, Khom Khongkaeo, is accused along with eight others of embezzling 182 million baht from Wat Pha Dhammakiri in Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo supplied)

A former popular monk, Phra Ajarn Khom, and eight others have denied charges of embezzling 182 million baht from Wat Pha Dhammakiri in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Khom Kongkaeo, the layman’s name by which the former monk is now known, appeared before the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Tuesday.

Also accused are Wutthima Thaomor, the 38-year-old former abbot of the temple; Mr Khom’s sister Juthathip Phubodiwarochuphan, 35; driver Boonyasak Patarakosol, 45; and five other defrocked monks: Boonsong Panpuwong, 34; Bundit Yoicha, 42; Nathapat Tangjaisanong, 36; Boonluea Phothong, 36; and Thanakrit Yotsurin, 34.

They are accused of colluding in embezzling a total of 182.77 million baht from the forest temple.

Mr Khom, 39, who achieved fame as a meditation expert and had many high-profile followers, was arrested in March along with his sister and Mr Wutthima.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) began its investigation after the National Office of Buddhism said it suspected the monk of collecting some temple donations for his own use, according to Pol Maj Gen Montri Thetkhan, the commander of the Crime Suppression Division commander, which is under the CIB.

One donation was reportedly made through Mr Wutthima, the former abbot, who then passed the cash on to Miss Juthathip. She put the sum into her brother’s bank account, while other cash donations amounting to 51 million baht were stored in foam boxes and suitcases at her house. The money has been seized by police.

The six other accomplices were later arrested on March 9. More cash, gold bars, gold ornaments and other valuables were seized in the compound of the temple.

All nine defendants denied the charges. The court has set a Nov 7 date to begin examining evidence.