Heavy rain alert in 16 provinces

Water levels in Chao Phraya basin still below seasonal norms because of El Nino

Residents in Sri Songkhram district of Nakhon Phanom move their buffaloes to higher ground as heavy rain looms and may trigger flooding. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

The National Water Command Centre (NWCC) has warned of heavy downpours in 16 provinces, despite lower water levels in areas around the Chao Phraya River due to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

Heavy rain will affect most regions, especially the North, Northeast, East, and western part of the South, until Friday, said Surasri Kidtimonton, the NWCC deputy and secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR).

High alerts have been issued for 16 provinces: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Tak, Nan, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nakhon Phanom, Sakhon Nakhon, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Satun and Trang.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation on Tuesday reported landslides in many areas of Phangnga, including on the Muang Phangnga-Kapong Road in tambon Tung Kha Ngok. It is working with local administrations in the area to clear the road surfaces.

Mr Surasri said rainfall volume in the Chao Phraya River basin is still low because of the El Nino phenomenon. The situation is the opposite in the Mekong River, where the water level is now high due to continuous rain.

He said the reservoirs at the four major dams in the Chao Phraya basin — Bhumibol in Tak, Sirikit in Uttaradit, Kwai Noi Bamrung Daen in Phitsanulok and Pasak Jolasid in Lop Buri — contained only 2.97 billion cubic metres of water in total, which was quite low.

A report from the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) on Monday showed the water levels in the Bhumibol and Sirikit dams were at 42.6% and 45.3%, respectively.

The NWCC has been urging rice farmers to have only one rice crop this year as it expects water volumes to be insufficient for second-crop farming, Mr Surasri said.