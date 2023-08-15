Police arrest 13 fake pharmacists

Police investigators check records and documents at a pharmacy in Bangkok. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Thirteen bogus pharmacists have been arrested in police raids across Bangkok, during which cough syrup was found to have been sold illegally to make the popular “4x100” drug cocktail.

The arrests followed coordinated raids, carried out by the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), at 14 pharmacies in the capital, at the request of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Thirteen bogus pharmacists were arrested by police who also seized 156 pieces of evidence worth 1.4 million baht from the raided pharmacies, said Pol Col Supoj Phumyam, chief of Consumer Protection Police Sub-division 4.

The fake pharmacists, five of whom had not studied beyond high school, were caught dispensing medicines to customers. They were charged with practising the profession without a licence.

Police said the fake pharmacists received a monthly salary of between 12,000 and 18,000 baht. They “filled in” when the full-time pharmacists, who came into the stores once a week, were away.

They were also accused of selling cough syrup to young people who use it as a base for producing a narcotic drink known as “4x100”. The other three ingredients are usually kratom leaves, cola and a tranquilliser or pain-killer.

The raids were launched in response to a Pharmacy Council of Thailand announcement reminding pharmacies they must employ at least one full-time pharmacist.

Of the 14 raided locations, Pol Col Supoj said several were part of chains.

The investigators confiscated 24,722 bottles of cough syrup as well as 4,150 capsules of Tramadol, a controlled substance for treating pain, among other drugs, according to the sub-division chief.

Pol Col Supoj said a pharmacy would open several branches to increase its quotas of cough syrup legally permitted for sale. Each branch is allowed to acquire up to 300 cough syrup bottles per month.

The pharmacies caught selling the syrup for producing “4x100” were located mostly in the Ramkhamhaeng, Hua Mak and Lat Phrao areas.