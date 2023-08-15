Most parts of dismembered Colombian still missing

Police examine the dump where the pelvis and some other body parts of murdered Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga were found early this month. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

Most body parts of the Colombian surgeon who was slain on the tourist island of Koh Phangan early this month are still missing, according to deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, a Spanish chef, is in custody in connection with the slaying of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, with whom he had been in a relationship before it apparently went sour.

Mr Sancho, 29, has admitted to killing Arrieta, cutting his body into 17 pieces. He disposed of some parts at sea and others at a rubbish dump on the island famed for its full moon parties.

Of the 17 body parts, nine were still unaccounted for, Pol Gen Surachate told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday at the Koh Phangan police station.

Mr Sancho, the son of a famous Spanish actor, arrived in Thailand on July 31 and his friend arrived the following day. They had booked their own hotel rooms and made arrangements to meet on Koh Phangan on Aug 2.

On that day, Mr Sancho brought the victim to his room and killed the latter there, say police.

The crime was premeditated because the Spaniard had bought a 20-centimetre-long chopping knife, large garbage bags, liquid detergent and rubber gloves on Aug 1, Pol Gen Surachate said.

In the suspect’s room, police found traces of heavy-duty cleaning in the bathroom, sink and refrigerator. Police also found bloodstains, tissue, fat and hair in the drains. Investigators believe the remains belonged to the victim.

After the body was dismembered, some parts were put in a big sports bag that was dumped in the sea. Others were put in a sack and left at a dump on the island, where local residents found them on Aug 3.

Pol Gen Surachate said the nine missing body parts included the right arm, left leg and torso of the victim and police were still looking for them.

Mr Sancho initially denied any involvement in the crime but later admitted it following intense questioning by police.

Other media reports say Mr Sancho told investigators he was trying to end his affair with Arrieta, but the latter threatened to reveal intimate photos online if he did so. Fearing the impact on his family in Spain, the chef reportedly decided to take action.