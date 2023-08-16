Rear-ended Rolls-Royce owner wants compensation

A screenshot from a video shows the B37 million Rolls-Royce Ghost stopped on Highway 7 after being rear-ended by an Isuzu pickup truck in Chachoengsao province on Sunday. (Photo supplied)

The owner of a 32-million-baht Rolls-Royce has denied reports she agreed to let off the pickup driver who rear-ended her car, causing damage estimated at one million baht.

She is seeking compensation.

Sun Yuhan, 38, a Chinese woman, filed her complaint with highway police on Wednesday.

She was at the wheel when her Rolls-Royce Ghost was rear-ended on Highway 7 in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao, on Sunday afternoon by an Isuzu pickup truck. She asked police to take legal action against the driver. There were no injuries in the accident.

Her lawyer Anirut Khongsap said his client owned restaurants in Bangkok and Pattaya. She was driving the car alone to Bangkok to have the vehicle checked at a garage when the accident occurred.

Both vehicles parked after the accident. She attempted to talk with the pickup truck driver.

"As she can't speak Thai, she gestered with her hands for him to meet her later at the garage she was heading to," the lawyer said.

"Due to miscommunication, the other side did not show up. She denies reports that she was not bothered by the accident. She was shocked by the reports and sought legal counsel," Mr Anirut said.

He said the Rolls-Royce was covered by first-class insurance. However, the Chinese woman stood firm in asserting she was not at fault, so she filed a complaint with police and asked that they call in the pickup truck driver and charge him.

She denied reports that she had braked abruptly before the accident. The damage to the rear of her car was estimated at slightly over one million baht.

Pol Lt Col Sophon Komolsutthi, a deputy chief interrogator of highway police, received her complaint. He said the pickup driver did not attempt to flee and would report to police as ordered. Police would examine surveillance camera footage from the highway as part of their investigation.

The driver of the Isuzu pickup was identified only as Pongthep, aged 23. The man was quoted as saying that he and the woman talked through translation software, and that he understood her to say she was not bothered by the accident.