Call scammers disconnected

Antennas in border district of Sa Kaeo dismantled to foil criminal gangs operating from Cambodia

Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol shows seized mobile phone antennas that were illegally installed, and illegally registered SIM cards from Rong Kluea market, at Khlong Luek police station in Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo on Wednesday. (Photo supplied)

Police seized four illegal mobile phone transmission antennas and ordered corrections to 23 licensed antennas in Sa Kaeo province that had been turned to serve call scammers across the nearby border.

Details were released on Wednesday by a deputy national police chief, Pol Gen Torsak Sukwimol.

He said police had examined mobile phone antennas in Aranyaprathet district, looking for signs they were being misused by call scammers based in a "neighbouring country". Aranyaprathet district borders Cambodia.

They found 27 antennas that were suspiciously turned towards the neighbouring country, apparently to serve call scammers based there who used mobile phone services to deceive people in Thailand.

Four of the 27 transmission antennas were illegally installed, and police seized them. The 23 others were licensed but illegally turned to face across the order.

Police ordered the mobile phone operators that supervised the improperly positioned antennas to make corrections to stop the extension of mobile phone connectivity outside the country, Pol Gen Torsak said. He did not identify a mobile phone service providers.

During the operation, police also arrested people who were selling illegally registered SIM cards at Rong Kluea market, which is on the Cambodian border.

The deputy national police chief said police were taking similar action elswhere along Thailand's borders as part of efforts to combat call scams.