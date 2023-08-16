136 monkeypox cases found in Bangkok

Cases noted among HIV-positive males as BMA steps up prevention campaign among high-risk groups

A vial of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine sits on a table at a pop-up vaccination clinic in Los Angeles in August last year. (AFP File Photo)

A total of 136 monkeypox cases have been found in Bangkok, including some among HIV-positive patients, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Of the total number of cases, 133 are male and three female, BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amarapala said on Wednesday, adding that 117 are Thai nationals and 19 are foreigners.

He said the BMA surveillance database showed that 121 of the patients identified as homosexual and some were also HIV-positive.

Mr Aekvarunyoo said the BMA has a proactive surveillance system in which it tracks an outbreak from case reports and from individual investigation of every mpox case.

As well, the BMA is working with district offices and NGOs to promote mpox prevention in high-risk areas such as spas and saunas. Prevention is also promoted in specialised clinics that treat sexually transmitted diseases and HIV patients, as well as dermatologic clinics, to curb the number of new cases.

As part of the prevention campaign, people are encouraged to avoid sex with strangers and avoid contact with people who appear to have visible rashes or mucosal lesions. It is recommended to wash your hands frequently and avoid sharing items for personal use with strangers.

Even though condoms can prevent STDs, mpox is found to be transmissible through skin contact, Mr Aekvarunyoo added.

“People with high risk of mpox will develop a rash or mucosal lesions on the genitals, anal area, mouth or other body parts,” he said.

“Anyone who has a history of close contacts with mpox cases must observe if they develop a fever, body ache, rash or mucosal lesions within 21 days. It is recommended to seek medical help immediately."