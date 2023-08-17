PM likely to pick new top cop

Torsak: 'No such ambition'

As the formation of a new government coalition drags on, the appointment of a new national police chief, which must be finalised by the end of this month, is likely to be overseen by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in his capacity as chairman of the Police Commission.

The successor to Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who is due to retire on Sept 30, will be appointed under Section 78(1) of the National Police Act.

This section empowers the prime minister to appoint a police chief from a list of deputies based on seniority, calibre and experience, especially in investigation or suppression. The appointment will be forwarded to the Police Commission for endorsement before being submitted for royal approval.

Under this rule, it is the Police Commission that gives a stamp of approval, rather than the prime minister and the outgoing police chief, and analysts say it is intended to keep politicians from meddling with the police force.

In the past, it was the incumbent national police chief who was responsible for making the nomination to the Royal Thai Police (RTP) board.

Four deputies

There are four deputy national police chiefs who are in line to be nominated for the top job. Ranked by the most senior, they are Pol Gen Roy Ingkapairote, Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, Pol Gen Kittirat Phanphet and Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn.

Pol Gen Roy, member of Class 40 at the Royal Police Cadet Academy, and Pol Gen Torsak, a graduate of Thammasat University's political science faculty, are both due to retire next year.

Pol Gen Kittirat, member of Class 41, will retire in 2026, while Pol Gen Surachate, member of Class 47, has eight years before his mandatory retirement in 2031.

According to police sources, within the police ranks, only Pol Gen Torsak and Pol Gen Surachate, both high-profile figures, are considered strong contenders for the top post, thanks to their work experience.

Pol Gen Torsak, a former commissioner of Central Investigation Bureau, served as commander of the Police Royal Guards 904 Division before being made a deputy chief of the CIB. He moved up as the CIB chief, and was named an assistant police chief prior to being promoted as deputy chief.

Dubbed nai phon sai boon (good-hearted general), Pol Gen Torsak is widely praised for his knowledge of Buddhism and the philosophy of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great. He is also engaged in charity work for ordinary folk and low-ranking police and is part of Jit Arsa 904 project.

Pol Gen Surachate was chief of the tourist police before leading the Immigration Bureau. He was named an adviser to the Royal Thai Police before being promoted to assistant police chief and deputy police chief.

Known as "Big Joke", Pol Gen Surachate has become a household name after being assigned several high-profile cases and regularly holding press briefings on arrests. He recently opened a centre at the Police Club on Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road to receive complaints from the general public.

If Pol Gen Surachate is sent to the top post this year, he is likely to break the record and become the longest-serving national police chief after Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda, who led the police force for five years.

Pol Gen Torsak once told the Bangkok Post that he has no ambitions of heading the police force and he is a victim of fake news that try to undermine his work relations with the other deputies.

"I have no such ambition and I never jockey for the post," he said.

Pol Gen Surachate said that with eight years to go before his retirement he is in no rush.

"I have several years to serve. I work this hard. I believe I'll earn it one day. I'm not in a hurry," he said.

However, the prospects of the other two deputies cannot be ruled out as political interference has plagued the force for years and may be hard to shake off, according to the sources.

The process is underway

Pol Gen Ake Angsananont, a former deputy national police chief, wrote on Facebook that the process to appoint a new police chief is underway following the publication of an order involving police.

The announcement is required under the regulation on the selection of a new national police chief and the promotion of police generals, according to Pol Gen Ake, who is a member of the Police Commission.

The appointment of high-ranking officers, from deputy police chief to commander level, must be completed this month while that of middle-ranking officers, from deputy commander level to inspector level, must be finalised in November.

According to Pol Gen Ake, the prime minister is authorised to select the national police chief from eligible candidates who are holding police inspector-general post or deputy police chief post and submit the name to the Police Commission for approval.

The appointments of deputies to police chief will be made by the national police chief and must be forwarded to the Police Commission for approval.

However, while the police chief is also authorised to appoint assistant police chiefs and police commissioners, he must choose from a pool of candidates shortlisted by a committee.

PM has full authority

Pol Gen Ake insisted that ''Gen Prayut, who is the prime minister, is fully authorised to nominate the new police chief to the commission.''

However, the outgoing prime minister can choose to wait for a new premier to do the job.

In the latter case, one of the deputies can be appointed as acting police chief when the post is vacant.