Nakhon Phanom paddy fields flooded as Mekong River overflows

Vast areas of paddy fields in Nakhon Phanom province are flooded due to the overflow from the Mekong River. (Photo: Pattanapong Sripiachai)

NAKHON PHANOM: About 40,000 rai of paddy fields in this northeastern province remain inundated due to the overflow from the Mekong River, resulting in the declaration of 12 districts as disaster zones.

Although the rain had stopped a few days ago, the water level in the Mekong River remains high, measuring 10.50 metres on Thursday, which is 1.50m below the spill-over level of 12m. The water has been receding at a rate of 10-20 centimetres per day.

Northern runoff had flowed into Nam Oun and Nam Songkhram, causing these two tributaries of the Mekong to breach their banks and flood numerous agricultural and grazing areas. Nearly 40,000 rai of paddy fields have been submerged.

The Nakhon Phanom irrigation office has expedited the drainage of water from the two tributaries back into the Mekong.

On Thursday, authorities issued a warning to residents living in districts along the river - Ban Phaeng, Tha Uthen, Muang and That Phanom - advising to brace themselves for a new round of heavy downpours.

Nakhon Phanom governor Wanchai Chanporn recently declared 12 districts as disaster zones, enabling the allocation of funds to aid affected residents. Initially, each flood-hit district was provided with 500,000 baht.

Officials will survey damage to agricultural areas to provide financial assistance to affected farmers.