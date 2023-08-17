3.3-magnitude quake felt in Chiang Mai

The Google map on the website of the Earthquake Observation Division shows the epicenter of the 3.3-magnitude earthquake in Phrao district in the northern province of Chiang Mai at 9.26am on Thursday.

CHIANG MAI: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale was sensed by locals in Phrao district of this northern province late Thursday morning.

The Earthquake Observation Division of the Meteorological Department reported that the quake was detected four kilometres underground in tambon Mae Pang at 9.26am. Locals in tambon Mae Pang also felt the tremor on the ground.

Some residents said that they also felt the tremor on the ground as if heavy trucks were passing by.

The quake was caused by the active north-south Mae Tha faults, which lie under Phrao and Doi Saket districts of Chiang Mai, according to the Meteorological Department.



