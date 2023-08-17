Hotel’s threat to sack bereaved woman decried

Wat Trai Phum Wanaram in Muang district of Buri Ram province was the venue for the funeral of a woman whose daughter was facing dismissal from her hotel job for taking care of her before she passed away. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

The Ministry of Labour is investigating a five-star hotel that allegedly fired one of its employees who had to take time off work to take care of her dying mother.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin ordered the investigation after the plight of the former employee caused an uproar on social media.

The woman, who worked at a luxury resort in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, posted a screenshot of a conversation with her ex-supervisor, in which she requested extended leave as she had to take care of her terminally ill mother — a request her supervisor denied.

When her mother passed away, the employee asked her supervisor for some time off so she could return to her home province for the funeral.

In response, the supervisor replied, “Are you saying you are quitting the job? Once you’re done with your personal business, drop by and sign your resignation letter.”

The post was shared more than 60,000 times, with most of the comments blasting the supervisor’s callousness.

Mr Suchart said he had instructed the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare to look into the matter.

Under the Labour Protection Act, all employees — including those who are still on probation and daily labourers — are entitled to take three days off each year to attend to personal business.

An inspector from the labour protection and welfare office in Nakhon Ratchasima has been dispatched to the hotel on a fact-finding mission, said Niyom Songkaew, the department director.

Employees who feel they have been or are being mistreated by their employers can file a complaint at their local labour protection office, he said.

Yesterday, a group of hotel executives went to Buri Ram where the funeral of the former employee’s mother was being held at Wat Trai Phum Wanaram in Muang district.

They reassured the woman that her job was secure.

The hotel has suspended her boss, pending an investigation.