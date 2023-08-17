Killer of roaming wild elephant sought

Dead bull one of three said to have been straying near farms in Loei

Rangers examine the carcass of a wild bull elephant found dead with several bullet wounds to the head in the Phu Luang wildlife sanctuary in Loei province on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

LOEI: Park authorities are asking the police to search for the shooter responsible for killing a wild bull elephant in the Phu Luang wildlife sanctuary in his northeastern province.

The carcass was found by a creek in the forest in tambon Sri Song Rak of Dan Sai district on Thursday morning. It is believed to be one of three wild elephants spotted roaming close to farmland in the past two months, according to Phu Luang officials.

Park rangers have tried in vain to push the elephants back into the forest. Nearby residents were warned to take care when venturing out to tap latex at night as the elephants were capable of causing harm when agitated.

A preliminary examination revealed the elephant, estimated to be about 30 years old, had been dead for 5–7 days.

Nares Sriburin, an officer with the wildlife sanctuary, said there were 6 or 7 bullet wounds in the elephant’s head. The shots look to have been fired from above the animal, believed to be the smallest of the three roaming elephants.