Dept opens country's first sniffer dog training facility

Labrador retrievers, Khanun (Jackfruit) and Durian, are seen with their trainers at the newly-opened training centre in Samut Prakan. Somchai Poomlard

SAMUT PRAKAN: The Customs Department on Thursday officially launched the Thai Customs Canine Training Centre (TCCTC) -- Thailand's first sniffer dog training facility -- in Bang Phli district.

At least five sniffer dogs are expected to be recruited by the centre for training in detecting narcotics hidden in imported and exported goods.

The TCCTC's opening ceremony was presided over by department director-general, Patchara Anuntasilpa; director-general of South Korea's Customs Human Resource Development Institute, Yoo Sunhee; and representatives from related agencies. The centre is located on 2 rai of land in tambon Nong Prue, featuring an office building, a one-storey training building and an outdoor training ground for the dogs.

According to Mr Patchara, the one-storey building houses training equipment and a simulated working environment with luggage and a conveyor belt to help dogs prepare for the real task.

He added that the dogs in training will be cared for by a team of veterinarians from the Suwanchard Pet Hospital.

Before setting up the Samut Prakan centre, the department consulted countries that deploy sniffer dogs in their customs work and have formal dog training centres, including the United States, Japan, South Korea and Australia, he said.

Regarding South Korea's Customs Department, Mr Patchara said that the country offered two labrador retrievers to the Thai department upon learning it was setting up the TCCTC. It also helped train two Thai customs officers on how to work with sniffer dogs for 12 weeks, he said. The labrador retrievers, named Khanun (Jackfruit) and Durian, arrived in Thailand with their trainers on July 23.