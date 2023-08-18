Khao Yai resort shows support for mistreated staffer

The InterContinental Khao Yai Resort in Nakhon Ratchasima says it is investigating reports that an employee who was caring for her dying mother was treated unfairly by her manager. (Photo: InterContinental Khao Yai Resort Facebook)

The InterContinental Khao Yai Resort has offered its condolences to a former employee who was reportedly treated unfairly by her manager and threatened when she requested time off to care for her dying mother.

“One of our colleagues has recently lost her mother and we want to express our profound sympathy and support for her and her grieving family,” the resort wrote in a statement it released in response to the widespread criticism it received online.

The statement said resort management were investigating the manager’s conduct and reassured the employee her job was safe.

On Aug 16, Kodchakorn Tongbangprong posted screenshots of her Line chat history with her manager, showing her request to take business leave to nurse her dying mother, and later to organise the funeral.

However, the manager replied that Ms Kodchakorn should send in her resignation letter once her business leave was over. The post sparked debate on social media platforms, with many questioning how the manager could treat one of her subordinates so callously.

In the statement on its official Facebook page, the InterContinental Khao Yai said it had suspended a member of staff while continuing its investigation into the manager’s conduct.

On the same day, Ms Kodchakorn told the media that she had informed her manager days before her mother fell gravely ill that she might have to take leave.

She said she had texted the manager earlier, saying she would like to take one more day off to stay with her mother. However, the manager rejected Ms Kodchakorn’s request because she could not find a replacement for her.

Ms Kodchakorn’s mother passed away that same day at around 6pm when Ms Kodchakorn got back to the resort in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima.