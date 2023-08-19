Macabre deity statue to be obscured from public view

The Khru Kai Kaeo statue is facing calls to be removed from the Bazaar Hotel’s premises on Ratchadaphisek Road. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is allowing a controversial sculpture of the deity Khru Kai Kaeo to remain on the premises of the Bazaar Hotel on Ratchadaphisek Road for the time being despite a barrage of complaints.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said he ordered the BMA's permanent secretary to confirm whether or not the statue contravenes any laws or regulations. No violation has been found thus far, he said.

"As the sculpture is clearly visible from Ratchadaphisek Road, its scary-looking appearance might frighten passers-by and commuters. We understand that the sculpture makes some people feel uncomfortable. We will try our best to find a solution," he said.

The 4-metre-tall gargoyle-like effigy is painted black with red eyes, yellow fangs and long red nails. Some claim it depicts the revered mentor of Jayavarman VII, a former king in the Khmer Empire. But historians have dismissed this as not having any basis in fact.

Pimuk Simaroj, Mr Chadchart's secretary, said representatives of the BMA and the Bazaar Hotel agreed on Friday in principle that the hotel will build a screen so the statue cannot be seen from the road.

"We have to weigh the needs of two groups of people: those who are displeased at seeing the sculpture and the worshippers who don't want it to be removed," Mr Chadchart said.

As the statue is less than 10m tall it does not require a permit from the BMA. It also sits on private property, making its installation the prerogative of the hotel, he added.

To find a solution, the BMA has ordered the hotel to design a screen to make it invisible to road users and submit the design to a district office for approval.

"The screen will prevent passers-by from seeing it but still allow worshippers to pay their respects," he said, adding the hotel agreed to the move.

The public is welcome to file complaints with the BMA if there are any issues that City Hall needs to address, Mr Chadchart said.