Khao Yai resort shows support for maltreated staff

The InterContinental Khao Yai Resort has offered its condolences to a former employee who was reportedly treated unfairly by her manager and threatened when she requested time off due to her mother being seriously ill.

"One of our colleagues has recently lost her mother and we want to express our profound sympathy and support for her and her grieving family," the resort wrote in a statement it released in response to the widespread criticism it has received online.

The resort, in Pak Chong district of Nakhon Ratchasima, said it is investigating the manager's conduct and reassured the employee her job was safe.

On Aug 16, Kodchakorn Tongbang­- prong posted screenshots of her Line chat history with the resort's manager online, showing her request to take business leave to nurse her dying mother and organise the funeral.

However, the manager replied that Ms Kodchakorn should send in a resignation letter once her business leave was over. The post sparked outrage on social media platforms, with many questioning how the resort manager could treat one of her subordinates so callously.

On Thursday, InterContinental Khao Yai released the statement on its official Facebook page, revealing that it had suspended a member of staff while continuing its probe into the manager's conduct.

On the same day, Ms Kodchakorn told the press she had told the manager days before her mother fell gravely ill that she might have to take leave.

She said she had texted the manager earlier, saying she would like to take one more day of leave to stay with her mother. However, the manager rejected Ms Kodchakorn's request because she could not find a replacement. Ms Kodchakorn's mother died the same day.