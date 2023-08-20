Scottish man, 77, rescued after kayak sinks in Udon Thani stream

Rescuers use a jetski to pull a sunken kayak belonging to a 77-year-old Scottish man from a stream in Udon Thani on Saturday night. The Scottish man was later found on a muddy islet and rescued. (Photo: Udon Thani tourist police)

A 77-year-old Scottish man was rescued eight hours after his kayak sank in a stream and he was swept away by strong currents to a muddy islet in Muang district of Udon Thani late on Saturday night.

The man told the 191 police radio centre around 3pm on Saturday that he had been swept in an unknown direction after his kayak sank in Lam Huai Luang stream,

Officers from Na Kha police station, tourist police, rescue workers and local residents began a search and eventually found him on Nong Bor Khlon islet at about 11pm on Saturday..

Rescue workers rode a jetski through bamboo forests to extract him from the muddy islet.

Police identified him only as Martin, 77, from Scottland. He looked exhausted with some bruises on his legs and body, and was taken to a local hospital.

Pol Capt Pongpat Kerkpiboonchai, deputy tourist inspector, said police and volunteers spotted his car left at Khok Kong villagei in tambon Sam Phrao of Muang district near the stream. He was found at about 11pm on the islet, about 5 kilometres from the spot where his car was parked.

It was difficult to get to the islet because rescuers had to go through a dense bamboo forest populated by dangerous snakes such as pythons, said the officer.

Mr Martin said he had lived in this northeastern province for six years and had no family. He liked adventure travel and peddled the kayak along the stream on Saturday before it sank.

Fortunately, he had brought a mobile phone with him. He then sought help from police, according to local media.

The Scottish man, 77, shows bruises on his body to a tourist police officer. (Photo: Udon Thani tourist police)