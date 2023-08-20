All citizens eligible to receive free preventive care

A woman looks for medications at a pharmacy in Bangkok on July 25, 2022. (Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Every Thai citizen is eligible to receive preventive healthcare services under the universal healthcare (UHC) scheme at almost 1,500 community clinics and drugstores nationwide regardless of whether they are subscribers or not, says the National Health Security Office (NHSO).

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathataree on Sunday said that as part of a health promotion policy, eight preventive healthcare services are extended to all Thais free of charge.

Previously, these services were only available to UHC "gold card" subscribers.

According to Dr Jadet, the eight preventive healthcare services are now available for all at the NHSO's 331 community clinics across the country.

They include birth control pills, condoms, pregnancy tests, antenatal care, iron supplements against anaemia, postnatal care, prevention of iodine, iron or folic acid deficiency and basic physical and mental health screenings, he said.

According to Dr Jadet, people can also seek six preventive healthcare services at 1,167 drug stores that take part in the NHSO's health scheme.

They include contraceptive pills, emergency birth control pills, condoms, pregnancy tests, iron and folic acid supplements and basic physical and mental health screenings, he said.

Those interested can make an appointment through the Pao Tang app.