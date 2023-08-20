Thai restauranteur's death in Berlin 'likely murder'

A photo from Siliya Rothert’s Facebook page shows her Thai-Art noodle restaurant in Berlin.

The Thai embassy in Berlin is closely following German police's investigation into the suspected murder of a Thai woman whose body was found in Schöneberg in Berlin last week, said the Foreign Ministry.

In its statement, the ministry said that based on information from the Thai embassy in Berlin, German police are treating the death of Siriya Saiwongpanya as a homicide. It is unclear if any suspects have been identified.

Siriya was identified as the owner of the "Thai-Art" restaurant in Charlottenburg in Berlin. She was found dead on the night of Aug 18 in Schöneberg in Berlin.

According to the ministry, her belongings were found at the scene, so local police believe she was unlikely to have been killed for valuables.

While the embassy waits for the autopsy, Thai officials in Berlin have provided assistance to the victim's family and will coordinate with German authorities in renewing her daughter's visa.

The ministry on Sunday also extended condolences to the family of the victim.

According to some reports in German media outlets, the victim may have been stabbed with a bottle, broken shards from which found at the scene.

Citing a police spokeswoman, German media reports said the wounds indicated homicide and the victim's personal belongings, including a blood-smeared purse, were secured at the scene.

The victim is said to have run a successful noodle business.