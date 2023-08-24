Cancer screening widens

Deputy NHSO secretary-general Attaporn Limpanyalert

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has confirmed that all Thai citizens covered by a healthcare insurance scheme can receive a breast cancer screening if they meet certain criteria.

Deputy NHSO secretary-general Attaporn Limpanyalert said his office was aware of the need for preventive healthcare measures against the disease.

As a result, it included additional measures in the 30-baht healthcare universal package or "gold card" scheme.

Dr Attaporn said precautions and preventive measures are essential for the country's health security.

However, to protect every woman's health, he said breast cancer-screening should not only be provided for subscribers to the universal healthcare scheme, but should also be extended to subscribers of other healthcare insurance schemes as well.

Dr Attaporn said eligible people must be aged over 18 years and have a history of cancer treatment, or have family members who are or were sick with the disease.

"Early detection and early medical treatment can help save a patient's life. Screening will reduce the high death rate among breast cancer patients," he said.

He added the NHSO will be responsible for funding the breast cancer screening.

In the event cancer is detected, a patient will be required to receive medical treatment under the healthcare insurance system they are with.

Currently, there are only 420 people exercising their right to get a screening because many people are unaware that screening is available to them, Dr Attaporn said.

The NHSO in January offered breast cancer screenings to women subscribing to the universal healthcare scheme. It has now extended the programme to other healthcare schemes to offer greater health security to women in the country.