Rift emerges in reshuffle of top brass

Replacements have been proposed for soon-to-retire top commanders of the armed forces, with the air force and the navy reportedly standing their ground over the choices of their new chiefs, according to a senior military source.

(From left) Adung: Not favoured by Prayut; Panpakdee: Running for air force chief.

The names were put forth at the annual military reshuffle meeting held on Wednesday that was convened by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is also defence minister.

The meeting was joined by the deputy defence minister and the defence permanent secretary, as well as commanders-in-chief of the Royal Thai Army (RTA), Royal Thai Navy (RTN) and Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).

This year’s military reshuffle will include appointments of three new chiefs of the armed forces and the defence forces commander, as the incumbents will retire at the end of next month, which marks the end of the current fiscal year.

(From left) Charoenchai: Problem-free; Songwit: Nominated with no issues

The meeting was previously scheduled for on Thursday, but Gen Prayut brought it forward as his successor, Pheu Thai Party member Srettha Thavisin, received royal command Wednesday.

According to the source, the names of replacements for the armed forces leaders were discussed at the meeting with Gen Prayut and navy and air force chiefs, favouring different people for the top roles.

The nomination of Gen Songwit Noonpakdi as the new defence forces commander proceeded without a hitch. Gen Songwit is a deputy defence forces commander and has until 2025 to retire.

Also, the consideration of deputy army commander Gen Charoenchai Hintao as the new army chief was relatively problem-free. He is now serving as deputy army commander.

However, according to the source, Gen Prayut was not in total agreement with the names of the new air force and navy chiefs put on the table.

Adm Adung Paneiam has been nominated as the new navy chief, while ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul is in the running for the top post as the air force chief.

Navy chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet stood by his choice of Adm Adung as commander of the Royal Thai Fleet. However, Gen Prayut supports Adm Suwin Chaengyodsuk, assistant navy chief.

For the post of RTAF commander, incumbent chief ACM Alongkorn Wannarot wants assistant commander ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul to succeed him. However, Gen Prayut has deputy air force chief ACM Chanon Mungthanya in mind.

The source said the chiefs of the two armed forces were insistent on their choices.