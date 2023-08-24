Chemical tank explosion at factory, no casualties reported

Smoke is seen in the sky as a chemical tank explodes in Bangkok's Bang Bon district on Thursday morning. No casualties are reported. (Photo: Fire & Rescue Thailand)

A chemical tank exploded at a printing ink factory in Bangkok’s Bang Bon district on Thursday morning, forcing many people to flee in panic. No casualties were reported.

The explosion occurred at Chalermchaicharn Co at Soi Ekkachai 66/3 and 66/4 off Ekkachai Road at around 9.52am, according to Rama 199 Radio Centre. The incident sent plumes of yellow smoke into the air, inciting fear among pedestrians and motorists around the area.

Fire trucks, firemen and rescue workers rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames and provide needed assistance.

The fire was later brought under control, leaving no records of injuries or deaths.

Police were investigating the cause of the explosion.