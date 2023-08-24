Woman caught operating pyramid scheme

Kanittha Senkhoksung, second left, was arrested at a house in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, by Crime Suppression Division police on Thursday morning for running a pyramid scheme. (Photo supplied)

A woman has been arrested for operating a pyramid scheme that lured in more than 100 investors, making them victims and causing over 9 million baht in damages.

Pol Col Anek Taosuparp, deputy commander of the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), said Kanittha Senkhoksung, 34, was apprehended on Thursday morning by a team of CSD police at a house in Moo 1 village in tambon Nong Nam Daeng of Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The woman was arrested with a warrant dated Jan 31, 2023, issued by the Criminal Court. She was charged with fraud, running advertisements to entice people into investing in a scheme that promised higher interest rates than permitted by the law and uploading false information into a computer system.

The police seized three mobile phones and several bank passbooks from her possession.

Another team of CSD police conducted a search at a different property owned by her family in Moo 10 village in tambon Ban Pho in Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district and collected some evidence.

Pol Col Anek said the arrest of Ms Kanittha followed an investigation that revealed her Facebook posts in 2022, where she invited people to invest in a pyramid scheme, promising a monthly interest rate of 50%. Investors received the interest payments only during the initial months. Subsequently, the scheme operator closed the accounts and became unreachable.

More than 100 individuals fell victim to her scheme, resulting in a total of about 9 million baht in damages.