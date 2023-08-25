World congratulates new PM

A parliamentary vote is called on Aug 22 with Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew having nominated the party’s prime ministerial candidate Srettha Thavisin. Mr Srettha was elected to the top post. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

The United States, the European Union and Singapore have congratulated Srettha Thavisin on his election as Thailand's 30th prime minister.

Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, said in a US Department of State press statement: "We look forward to working with the Prime Minister to build on last year's US-Thailand Communiqué on Strategic Alliance and Partnership, and to further strengthen the enduring alliance between the United States and Thailand. We will collaborate closely with the new Thai government to continue advancing our shared values and a free and open, connected, peaceful, and resilient Indo-Pacific region."

"The EU looks forward to working closely with the Royal Thai government to reinforce further EU-Thailand relations in support of the rules-based international order, regional stability, sustainable development, democracy and human rights, prosperity, and free and fair trade," said the statement released by the European External Action Service's Press Team.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a statement published on Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs website that on behalf of the government of Singapore, he congratulated Mr Srettha as the 30th prime minister of Thailand.

"I am confident that Thailand will continue to grow and prosper under your leadership. I look forward to working closely with you to further broaden and deepen our bilateral relations, and to meet you soon.

"Singapore and Thailand enjoy warm and multi-faceted relations, underpinned by robust economic ties, close institutional links, and regular political and people-to-people exchanges at all levels. Our longstanding and deep cooperation spans many sectors," Mr Lee said.