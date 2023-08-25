Srettha visits Phuket, Phang-nga Fri-Sat

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, centre, arrives at Phuket airport on Friday morning on an inspection trip to explore ways of promoting tourism in Phuket and Phang-nga provinces. (Photo: Pheu Thai Party)

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit Phuket and Phang-nga on Friday and Saturday to engage with locals and gather opinions from the private sector to explore ways of promoting tourism in these two southern provinces, the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) announced.

On Friday from 7.30am-8.30am, Mr Srettha and members of the Pheu Thai Party's tourism policy committee, led by Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, were scheduled to meet with administrators of the Suvarnabhumi airport for a briefing on its operation issues.

The prime minister and his entourage would then depart from Suvarnabhumi to Phuket on a Thai Smiles flight.

At Phuket airport, Mr Srettha and his team would meet with the airport administration for a briefing on the expansion of the airport to increase its capacity to cope with the growing number of tourists.

The prime minister would give a brief media interview at the airport around noon.

He was scheduled to meet with members of the private sector in Phuket from 2.30pm-4.30pm at the Ramada Plaza Chao Fah Phuket Hotel. They were expected to discuss Phuket’s development strategies. Following the meeting, the Pheu Thai team would proceed to meet with tourism business operators at the Phuket Old Town from 4.50pm-5.30pm.

In the evening, the prime minister would meet with business operators and tourists on Bang La road and Patong beach and listen to problems over limitations on the operating time of entertaining venues on the beach.

On Saturday, Mr Srettha and his entourage would proceed to Khao Lak in Ta Kua Pa district of Phang-nga.

The prime minister and his team were scheduled to meet with tourist business operators at the Moracea by Khao Lak Resort from 10am-11am. The meeting was to discuss to discuss the prospects of wellness tourism in the Andaman coastal area before returning to Phuket, from which they would return to Suvarnabhumi airport on a Bangkok Airways flight.