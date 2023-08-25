Selection of new police chief postponed

Royal Thai Police Headquarters in Pathum Wan district, Bangkok. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The selection of the new police chief has been postponed until the inauguration of the new government for the sake of appropriateness, Royal Thai Police (RTP) spokesman Pol Lt Gen Achayon Kraithong said on Friday.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Police Commission, chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, at the RTP headquarters on Friday morning.

The agenda included the selection of a new RTP commissioner-general to replace Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, who is set to retire at the end of September. The meeting also discussed the selection of deputy police chiefs, the police inspector-general and commanders of all police divisions.

According to Pol Lt Gen Achayon, the meeting agreed to postpone the selection of the new police chief until after a new cabinet has been sworn into office, in line with the principle of good governance.

Pol Gen Damrongsak was assigned to chair the meeting to proceed with the selection of deputy police chiefs and other positions.

On reports that Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol, a deputy police chief, is the frontrunner candidate for the top police post, Pol Gen Achayon declined to reply, saying that this matter should be left for the new prime minister to decide.

On Tuesday, a joint sitting of the House and the Senate elected Srettha Thavisin of the Pheu Thai Party as prime minister with 482 votes for, 165 against and 81 abstentions.

When asked about security arrangements for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra who has been admitted to the Police General Hospital for treatment, Pol Gen Achayon said the issue was not discussed during the meeting.

Thaksin, 74, was admitted to prison on Tuesday after his return to his home country the same day, following a court appearance.

On Wednesday, the inmate was transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital at 12.20am Wednesday, suffering from chest pain, hypertension and low blood oxygen, according to the Department of Corrections.