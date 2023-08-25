Thais safe as fires rage in Canada, Greece

Smoke and flames from wildfires are seen in the hills above West Kelowna in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on Aug 17. (Photo: Reuters)

Thai nationals in areas of Canada and Greece that are battling wildfires are safe and officials have been closely monitoring the situation to give assistance, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Giving an update on the wildfires that have forced evacuations, ministry spokeswoman Kanchana Patarachoke said that all Thais affected by the blazes had been safely evacuated.

She said authorities have been in contact with the Thai communities in both countries and advised them to cooperate with local authorities and closely monitor information.

Wildfires have ravaged the equivalent of 250,000 rai of land and killed at least 20 people in Greece, with some areas near Athens evacuated. In Canada, blazes are spreading in several areas of the northwest and west where people have been told to evacuate.

Ms Kanchana said that one Thai who lives in Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, had been safely evacuated to Calgary in Alberta and is receiving assistance from local authorities.

She also said Thais who live in Kelowna in British Columbia had also been safely evacuated after a state of emergency was declared on Aug 19 for the entire west coast province.