Red Line station gets clean bill of health

Passengers use an escalator at the Don Mueang station on the Red Line operated by the State Railway of Thailand. (Photo: Department of Rail Transport)

Repair and maintenance work on the escalators and elevators at the Don Mueang station on the Red Line has now been completed, according to the Department of Rail Transport (DRT).

Speaking after conducting the inspection on Friday, DRT director-general Pichet Khunathamrak said all 24 escalators and nine elevators are now in service.

He said the repair work at the Wat Samianaree, Bang Khen, Lak Hok and Rangsit stations is expected to be completed by the end of this month while that at Thung Song Hong, Lak Si and Kheha will be finished in September.

Last month, passengers on the Red Line, operated by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), complained about escalator and elevator breakdowns at several stations. The SRT explained that it was seeking a contractor to repair and maintain the system with the expectation that all work would be completed and operational by September.

Mr Pichet said he had instructed the SRT to get al the repairs and maintenance work completed on schedule, and perform regular upkeep to ensure safe and convenient services for passengers.