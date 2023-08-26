Chinese premier congratulates Srettha

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is warmly greeted as he visits the Bangla Walking Street in Phuket on Friday night. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Srettha Thavisin on his assuming office as Thailand's prime minister.

In his message, Mr Li said that China and Thailand enjoy a millennia-old friendship and the two peoples share a bond of brotherhood, adding that bilateral relations have continued to flourish in the new era.

Mr Li said that China attaches great importance to developing relations with Thailand, and stands ready to work with the country to earnestly implement the important outcomes of Chinese President Xi Jinping's historic visit to Thailand in 2022.

This cooperation will help to carry forward the special bond that "China and Thailand are as close as one family", continually deepen their comprehensive strategic cooperation, jointly promote the China-Thailand community with a shared future for steady progress, and make the two countries ever-lasting good neighbours, good friends, good relatives and good partners, he added.