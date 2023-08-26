Retired soldier hunted after slaying in Songkhla

Police ask relatives to help find 65-year-old accused of shooting rival to death

Forensic police collect evidence near a house in Sathing Phra district of Songkhla, where a 67-year-old man was killed by a retired soldier armed with two guns. (Photo: Assawin Pakkawan)

SONGKHLA: An arrest warrant has been issued for a retired soldier accused of using two guns to shoot a rival to death in Sathing Phra district of this southern province on Thursday.

Cpl Preecha Chanthana, 65, is wanted on charges of murder, illegal possession of firearms, carrying and discharging them in a public, said police.

Local police have asked his relatives for help in contacting him to surrender. Investigators from the Sathing Phra police station and the Songkhla police office are involved in the search.

Authorities say Cpl Preecha gunned down his rival Arun Chuchuay, 67, near the latter’s house at Phang Waeng village in tambon Bor Dan of Sathing Phra district at around 8pm on Thursday.

According to the police investigation, the gunman used a shotgun and a 9mm pistol to open fire at Arun. After the shooting, he took the victim’s 11mm pistol. He abandoned his motorcycle at the scene and fled on the victim’s bike.