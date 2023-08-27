Vietnamese fishing boat seized, 5 crew arrested

The Vietnamese fishing boat seized off Songkhla on Saturday for illegally fishing in Thai territorial waters (Photo supplied)

SONGKHLA: A Vietnamese fishing boat was seized and its five crewmen arrested for illegally fishing in Thai territorial waters on Saturday.

Navy coastal patrol boat Tor 114 was dispatched to an area 51 nautical miles from the mouth of the Songkhla navigation channel to investigate after a number of Vietnamese boats were reported to be fishing in Thai territorial waters, said Vice Admiral Jaraskiat Chaiyaphan, commander of the 2nd Naval Area and director of the Region 2 Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command Centre.

The navy patrol found 15 Vietnamese boats fishing in the area south of Ko Kra island. The fishing boats sped away, prompting the navy patrol boat to give chase.



The navy patrol managed to seize one of the boats, while the others escaped into Vietnamese waters.



The seized boat with the five crew was brought to the Songkhla naval base at 9pm on Saturday. The five crew were handed over to police for legal action.